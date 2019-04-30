GoPro’s Karma Grip 3-Axis Gimbal drops to best price in months at $250 shipped (Save $50)

Amazon offers the GoPro Karma Grip for $249.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy for the same price. Typically selling for $300, that’s good for a $50 discount, comes within $1 of the all-time low and is the second best price we’ve seen. The GoPro Karma Grip is a 3-Axis motorized gimbal that allows you to capture smooth, shake-free video with your action camera. Its handheld design makes it a great option for day-to-day use and Karma Grip also offers built-in camera controls for more convenient operation. Rated 4.4/5 stars from 155 customers.

If ditching the official GoPro branding is no big deal, then consider picking up this well-reviewed 3-Axis Motorized Gimbal for $99 instead. It lacks the direct integration with GoPro’s line of action cameras, but is compatible with them nonetheless.

GoPro Karma Grip features:

Increase the professionalism of your GoPro videography with this Karma grip. Whether you’re hiking rough terrain or biking in the fast lane, it provides stability for images and lets you control your camera via built-in control buttons. This Karma grip is compatible with common GoPro mounts and can be used with an optional extender.

