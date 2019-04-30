Add a HomePod in either color to your AirPlay setup for $249 shipped (Open-box, Orig. $349)

Mac Sales and Other World Computing offers Apple’s HomePod (both colors) for $248.88 shipped in new open-box condition. As a comparison, it originally sold for $349 ahead of Apple’s price reduction earlier this month. This is a match of our previous mention and roughly $50 off the regular going rate. Apple HomePod delivers Siri and access to Apple Music and more in one sleek package. Add in AirPlay 2 and you can easily beam content from a variety of sources on your iOS device.

Looking to save even further? Drop the Apple tax and go with a Sonos Play:1 speaker instead. You’ll still get access to all of the best streaming services for around $100 less than today’s featured offer.

Apple HomePod features:

HomePod is a powerful wireless speaker that sounds amazing. With innovative audio technology and advanced software, HomePod delivers the highest-fidelity audio—no matter where it’s placed. With Siri intelligence and Apple Music you can access over 45 million songs from 2 million artists, find what you want to hear, or discover something new by simply asking. HomePod is also your home assistant, helping you with everyday household questions and tasks. And it’s a home hub that controls your HomeKit accessories from the Home app, even when you’re not in your house. HomePod takes the listening experience to a whole new level.

