Keep your desktop organized with WindowSwitcher for Mac, now $20 (Orig. $40)

When you’re working with multiple apps at the same time, it’s easy to get a little lost. WindowSwitcher for Mac helps you take control, with shortcuts for selecting, closing, minimizing, and opening windows. You can get the app on a lifetime license for $19.99 (Orig. $39.99) via 9to5Toys Specials.

While macOS has a few simple shortcuts for managing windows, they aren’t nearly enough to handle a chaotic workflow. If you often find yourself swamped with windows, WindowSwitcher for Mac might be the best investment you ever make.

This straightforward app lets you see every open window in one simple interface. You can customize this view to suit your needs, and control specific windows without opening them first.

WindowSwitcher for Mac also lets you resize windows with a click and move them with gestures. Better still, you can control the process using custom hotkeys. This means you can switch, manage, close, minimize, maximize, and restore any window without touching your mouse.

Order now for $19.99 to get WindowSwitcher for Mac on a lifetime license that includes all future versions, worth $39.99.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!