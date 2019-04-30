Add 1,500 fairy tales to your kid’s Kindle for FREE: Aladdin, Rapunzel, Little Mermaid, many more

Amazon offers 1,500 Eternal Masterpieces of Fairy Tales as a Kindle eBook for FREE. Many of these titles are a part of public domain, but others sell for upwards of $5 each individually. Either way, this is a great chance to load up your Kindle or your kid’s Fire tablet with hundreds of popular tales. More details below.

1,500 Eternal Masterpieces of Fairy Tales details:

Here you will find more than 1500 fairy tales, such as “Aladdin”, “Sinbad the Sailor”, “The Ugly Ducking”, “Little Tin Soldier”, “The Little Match Girl”, “Blue Beard”, “Beauty and the Beast”, “Puss in Boots”, “The Happy Prince”, “The Little Mermaid”, “Cinderella”, “Rapunzel”, and “The Sleeping Beauty”.

