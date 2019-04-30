Save on LEGO City, Creator, Batman, Star Wars and more with deals starting at under $8

Amazon is currently offering the LEGO Star Wars Imperial At-Hauler for $67.99 shipped. Also available at Walmart for the same price. Normally selling for $100, that saves you 32%, comes within $3 of our previous mention and is the second best price we’ve seen. This 829-piece set includes five minifigures from Solo: A Star Wars Story. It stacks up to over 12 inches long and is packed with features like folding wings, deployable landing gear and more. Head below for more deals from under $8.

Plus don’t forget that you can still save 20% on LEGO’s all-new Spider-Man: Far From Home kits starting at $24 + more from $16.

Other notable deals include:

LEGO Imperial At-Hauler features:

Become a cargo master with the LEGO Star Wars 75219 Imperial at-hauler. This detailed vehicle features an opening minifigure cockpit, platform underneath, rotating lifter arms for flight and landing modes, and movable hooks on the end for latching onto the included buildable cargo container with 4 blaster rifles inside. And with 5 LEGO minifigures, fans will love recreating action-packed battle scenes from solo: a Star Wars story!

