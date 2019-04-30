Drive like a pro w/ Logitech’s Force Racing Wheel & Pedals for $188 (Reg. $215+)

NeweggFlash is offering the Logitech G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel and Pedals for PS4/PS3/PC at $188 shipped when you use the code NEFPBM44 at checkout. Normally $400 at Best Buy, it’s down to around $215 at Amazon and this is the second-best price we’ve tracked all-time. This wheel realistically simulates the racing experience with smooth, quiet helical gearing 900-degree wheel rotation. This amount of rotation gives you a more real-life representation of driving a vehicle. Plus the force feedback mimics the road as you travel. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

For Xbox compatibility and to save some cash, check out the HORI Racing Wheel Overdrive for $96 shipped. Though it’s not compatible with PlayStation, and it doesn’t offer the same feedback or turning radius as the above Logitech, it’s a great starting point for Xbox players.

Also, don’t forget about our gaming headset sale. We have options from both Logitech and Razer, with pricing starting at just $60.

Logitech Driving Force G29 Racing Wheel features:

The definitive sim racing wheel for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 3: Realistic steering and pedal action for the latest racing titles. Note: Kindly refer the user manual before usage of the product.

Built to last: Durable solid steel ball bearings, stainless steel shifter and pedals and hand-stitched leather wheel grip

Dual-motor force feedback: Realistically simulates the racing experience with smooth, quiet helical gearing. 900° Wheel Rotation

