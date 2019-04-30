Level up your game with Logitech’s G433 7.1 Wired Headset at $60 (25% off), more from $130

Amazon offers the Logitech G433 7.1 Wired Gaming Headset for $59.99 shipped. You’ll also find it at Best Buy. Typically selling for $80, that’s good for a 25% discount and is the best price we’ve seen on this color. Overall, we’ve only seen it sell for $10 less once before. This wired headset works with everything from your PS4 and Xbox One to Switch, PC and more. It brings DTS 7.1-channel surround sound into the mix thanks to Pro-G drivers and also includes a detachable microphone. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 215 customers. Head below for more deals.

Also on sale today is the Razer Nari Wireless: THX Spatial Audio Gaming Headset for $129.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. While you’d normally pay $150 for them, today’s offer is only the third notable price drop and a match of the Amazon all-time low. For these gaming headphones, the key features are right in the name. A wireless design cuts the tether while in the game and THX sound creates more immersive audio. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If you’re after the latest and greatest, be sure to check out our recent review of the SteelSeries Arctis 9X Xbox-centered wireless headset [Video].

Logitech G433 7.1 Wired Gaming Headset features:

Immerse yourself in the action with this Logitech gaming headset for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. A detachable noise-reducing boom mic lets you communicate with teammates while reducing background noise, and mesh ear pads offer breathable comfort. This Logitech gaming headset includes hybrid-mesh audio drivers to reduce distortion at high volumes.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!