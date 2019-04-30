Polaroid’s Onestep+ Instant Camera pairs with your iPhone via Bluetooth, now at $112 (All-time low)

Amazon offers the Polaroid Originals Onestep+ Bluetooth Instant Camera in Black or White for $119.99 shipped. You’ll also find it for the same price at Best Buy and Target. That’d good for a $20 discount, is the first major price drop we’ve seen and a new all-time low. If you dig the idea of taking things old school with an instant camera but don’t want to give up the digital picture, then the Onestep+ is for you. It pairs over Bluetooth to your smartphone, which allows you to adjust exposure, lighting and more as well as offering full control of the camera. Plus the app lets you scan in all of your photos to share across social media. Rated 4.2/5 stars from nearly 100 customers.

If you don’t need the Bluetooth integration and just want a standard instant camera, then you’ll be right at home with the best-selling Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera at $50.

Regardless, be sure to put your savings to work and pick up some extra film. You can grab an eight-pack of compatible film for $14 at Amazon right now.

Polaroid Originals Onestep+ Instant Camera features:

Explore your creative side with this Polaroid OneStep+ instant camera. Featuring Bluetooth connectivity, this camera connects to your smartphone and provides a suite of creative options such as light painting and double exposure through the integrated Polaroid Originals app. This Polaroid OneStep+ instant camera makes it easy to take the perfect close-up shots with the included portrait lens.

