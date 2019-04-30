Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Mysterium A Psychic Clue Game, Twilight Struggle, more

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some great offers including SUBURBIA City Building Board Game, Mysterium: A Psychic Clue Game, Twilight Struggle and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:
Today’s Best iOS App Deals:
iOS Universal: Pinball Breaker Forever: FREE (Reg. $2)
iOS Universal: SUBURBIA City Building Board Game: $2 (Reg. $7)
iOS Universal: Geofency Time Tracking: $3 (Reg. $4)
iOS Universal: Mysterium: A Psychic Clue Game: $2 (Reg. $4)
iOS Universal: Pandemic: The Board Game: $2 (Reg. $5)
iOS Universal: Twilight Struggle: $3 (Reg. $6)
iPhone: CAP (formerly Closed Caption): FREE (Reg. $1)
More Apps Still Alive:
***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.
iOS Universal: Tunable Tuner & Metronome: FREE (Reg. $4)
iOS Universal: Videdit – Handy Video Editor: FREE (Reg. $1)
iOS Universal: Your GPS Location Finder Pro: FREE (Reg. $1)
iOS Universal: Montezuma Puzzle 4 Premium: FREE (Reg. $1)
iOS Universal: Trivia Crack (No Ads): $3 (Reg. $6)
iOS Universal: Easy get HD Pro: $1 (Reg. $2)
iOS Universal: Braveland Wizard: $1 (Reg. $4)
Mac: Photo Eraser: FREE (Reg. $5)
