Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Mysterium A Psychic Clue Game, Twilight Struggle, more

- Apr. 30th 2019 9:55 am ET

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some great offers including SUBURBIA City Building Board Game, Mysterium: A Psychic Clue Game, Twilight Struggle and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Pinball Breaker Forever: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: SUBURBIA City Building Board Game: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Geofency Time Tracking: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Mysterium: A Psychic Clue Game: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Pandemic: The Board Game: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Twilight Struggle: $3 (Reg. $6)

iPhone: CAP (formerly Closed Caption): FREE (Reg. $1)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time. 

iOS Universal: Tunable Tuner & Metronome: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Videdit – Handy Video Editor: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Your GPS Location Finder Pro: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Montezuma Puzzle 4 Premium: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Trivia Crack (No Ads): $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Easy get HD Pro: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Braveland Wizard: $1 (Reg. $4)

Mac: Photo Eraser: FREE (Reg. $5)

