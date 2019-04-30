Today’s Best Game Deals: Sekiro Shadows Die Twice $45, Devil May Cry 5 $45, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Sekiro Shadows Die Twice on PS4 and Xbox One for $44.99 shipped. Matched at Best Buy. Regularly $60, this is a new Amazon all-time low and matching the best price we have tracked thus far. The latest FromSoftware game puts players in the shoes of a ninja-meets-samurai through its fictional take on late 1500s Sengoku Japan. Head below for the rest of today’s deals including Devil May Cry 5, Resident Evil 2, God of War, Rocket League, Mortal Kombat 11, Days Gone and many more.
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
More game/console deals:
- Devil May Cry 5 $45 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Resident Evil 2 $39 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes $30 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- God of War $19 (Reg. $40) | eBay
- Using code PERKS4ME at checkout
- Mortal Kombat 11 PS4 $45.50 (Reg. $60) | eBay
- Using code PERKS4ME
- Also on Xbox One for $46 (Reg. $60)
- Days Gone $47 (Reg. $60) | eBay
- Using code PERKS4ME
- Breath of the Wild Starter Pack: $50 (Reg. $60) | Walmart
- HITMAN 2 $30 w/ Live Gold (Reg. $60) | Microsoft
- Dragon Quest XI $30 (Reg. $50) | Best Buy
- Borderlands Handsome $15 (Reg. $25+) | Best Buy
- Overwatch GOTY Edition from $18 (Reg. $28+) | Newegg
- Dark Souls Remastered Switch $28 (Reg. $40) | eShop
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary $20 (Reg. $30) | Best Buy
- Red Dead Redemption 2 $37 (Reg. $60) | Walmart
- Yoshi’s Crafted World: $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Fire Emblem Warriors: $27 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Kirby’s Extra Epic Yarn: $33 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Persona 5: $20 (Reg. $25) | Amazon
- Pokémon: Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee!: $45 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim for Switch: $45 (Reg. $60) | Walmart
- Mega Man 11 $19 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Kingdom Hearts III $37 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Super Smash Bros Ultimate $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Pokemon Sword/Shield Pre-order + $10 credit $60 | Best Buy
Here’s your chance to grab a year of PlayStation Plus for just $40 (Reg. up to $60)
New Super Mario Maker 2 details: Meowser, 8-bit jungles, new enemies/stages, more
The next PlayStation console is still more than a year out, PS4 sales numbers slow down
Nintendo Switch Online nears 10 million subscribers as perks continue to roll in
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!