Today’s Best Game Deals: Sekiro Shadows Die Twice $45, Devil May Cry 5 $45, more

- Apr. 30th 2019 9:31 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Sekiro Shadows Die Twice on PS4 and Xbox One for $44.99 shipped. Matched at Best Buy. Regularly $60, this is a new Amazon all-time low and matching the best price we have tracked thus far. The latest FromSoftware game puts players in the shoes of a ninja-meets-samurai through its fictional take on late 1500s Sengoku Japan. Head below for the rest of today’s deals including Devil May Cry 5, Resident Evil 2, God of War, Rocket League, Mortal Kombat 11, Days Gone and many more.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

More game/console deals:

Here’s your chance to grab a year of PlayStation Plus for just $40 (Reg. up to $60)

New Super Mario Maker 2 details: Meowser, 8-bit jungles, new enemies/stages, more

The next PlayStation console is still more than a year out, PS4 sales numbers slow down

Nintendo Switch Online nears 10 million subscribers as perks continue to roll in

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
FromSoftware

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard