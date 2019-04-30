Today’s Best Game Deals: Sekiro Shadows Die Twice $45, Devil May Cry 5 $45, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Sekiro Shadows Die Twice on PS4 and Xbox One for $44.99 shipped. Matched at Best Buy. Regularly $60, this is a new Amazon all-time low and matching the best price we have tracked thus far. The latest FromSoftware game puts players in the shoes of a ninja-meets-samurai through its fictional take on late 1500s Sengoku Japan. Head below for the rest of today’s deals including Devil May Cry 5, Resident Evil 2, God of War, Rocket League, Mortal Kombat 11, Days Gone and many more.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

More game/console deals:

New Super Mario Maker 2 details: Meowser, 8-bit jungles, new enemies/stages, more

The next PlayStation console is still more than a year out, PS4 sales numbers slow down

Nintendo Switch Online nears 10 million subscribers as perks continue to roll in

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!