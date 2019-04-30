Save on networking gear: TP-Link 802.11ac Router $42 (27% off), UniFi AC Pro + $10 GC $135, more

Amazon is currently offering the TP-Link AC1750 Dual Band 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router for $42 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Typically selling for $57 or so, it just recently dropped to $52. Today’s discount brings it down the additional $10, saving you a total of 27%. TP-Link’s router is a compelling entry-level option for those that don’t need mesh or higher-end systems. It touts up to 1750 Mbps network speeds alongside four Gigabit Ethernet ports, making it a capable model despite its affordable price tag. Great for replacing the aging router at your parents’ home and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 4,700 shoppers. Head below for more.

Also on sale is today is the Ubiquiti’s UniFi AC Pro Wi-Fi Access Point bundled with a $10 Gift Card for $134.99 shipped with code EMCTYWT45 at Newegg. While the access point normally sells for $150 on its own, the added Newegg credit saves you a total 15% and is one of the best offers we’ve seen. Standout features include 3×3 MIMO technology, POE support and much more. Learn all about the AC Pro’s benefits in our UniFi guide.

And don’t forget that NETGEAR’s Orbi 802.11ac Mesh Routers are currently on sale for $210 (Reg. $290), as well as more from $12.

Other notable networking deals:

Lastly, save yourself a headache down the road and put your savings towards some Ethernet cables. My personal favorite are the Monoprice SlimRun Cat6 cables, which come in a variety of different lengths at Amazon. You can bring home a five-pack of three-foot Monoprice SlimRun Cat6A Ethernet for $11 Prime shipped.

TP-Link AC1750 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router features:

AC1750 wifi router/wireless router. One of routers for wireless internet, wireless routers for home. Dual band router and gigabit router. Ideal as internet router also gaming router. Long range coverage with high speed. Compatible with all 802.11ac devices and below. 5ghz router/5g router Frequency Range: 2.4GHz and 5GHz; Interface Available: 4 x 10/100/1000Mbps LAN Ports, 1 10/100/1000Mbps WAN Port, 1 USB 2.0 Ports.

