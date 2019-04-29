Get whole-home coverage w/ NETGEAR’s Orbi 802.11ac Routers: $210 (27% off), more from $12

Amazon currently offers the NETGEAR Orbi RBK23 Whole Home Mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi System for $209.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Having more recently sold for $290, it just dropped in price to $250. Today’s offer now takes an additional $40 off, saving you a total of 27% and returning the price to its Amazon all-time low. This mesh Wi-Fi system includes three routers, which can cover up to 6,000 square feet with 802.11ac speeds. Each router also features two Gigabit Ethernet ports as well. This is a reliable way to get whole-home Wi-Fi coverage with speeds up to 2.2 Gbps. Rated 4.3/5 stars from 6,800 customers. Head below for more.

Also on sale today at Amazon is NETGEAR’s Five-Port Unmanaged Gigabit Ethernet Switch for $11.99 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Typically selling for $15, that’s good for a 20% discount, beats the previous Amazon all-time low by $1.50 and is the best we’ve seen. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 1,880 shoppers.

Use your savings to bring home a five-pack of three-foot Monoprice SlimRun Cat6A Ethernet for $11 Prime shipped at Amazon. Odds are you’ll need one sometime down the line, so help your future self out and stock up now.

NETGEAR Orbi RBK23 Mesh Wi-Fi System features:

Orbi RBK23 by NETGEAR is a Whole Home WiFi System that delivers AC2200 WiFi up to 6,000 square feet. FastLane3 provides better 4K HD gaming & streaming, no matter how many devices connect. Circle with Disney Smart Parental Controls let you easily manage content & time online on any device.

