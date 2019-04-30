Ultimate Ears BLAST Alexa Speaker drops to new 2019 low at $80 shipped (20% off), more from $18

- Apr. 30th 2019 4:44 pm ET

Amazon offers the Ultimate Ears BLAST Portable Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Speaker in Graphite for $79.99 shipped. Typically selling for $100 these days, that’s good for a 20% discount and is the best price we’ve tracked since late 2018. For comparison, Best Buy and Ultimate Ears still sell it for $180. This portable speaker works over both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth and features up to 12 hours of audio playback on a single charge. It hosts a 360-degree speaker array, alongside having built-in access to Alexa. Not to mention IP67 water resistance makes the cut as well. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 310 customers.

Also on sale is the Anker SoundCore Mini for $17.80 Prime shipped. That’s down from its usual $26 price tag and is a new all-time low at Amazon. This is a much more portable option than the UE Blast, but still manages to pack up to 16 hours of playback per change and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 1,600 customers.

Ultimate Ears BLAST Speaker features:

Super portable wireless Wi-Fi/Bluetooth speaker with voice control: balanced 360° sound, deep bass, Amazon Alexa built-in, plus it’s water, dust & drop proof. It’s the ultimate voice-controlled, go-anywhere speaker.

