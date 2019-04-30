Track weight loss w/ this highly-rated Apple Health-enabled Bluetooth smart scale: $31 (Reg. $60)

AMX Store (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers the Yunmai Bluetooth Smart Scale for $30.96 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use the code DEALYM57 at checkout. Normally $60, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. With this smart scale, you’ll enjoy syncing with Apple Health, Google Fit, and Fitbit. This means that with little effort, you’ll be able to digitally track your weight loss journey. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Not sure which smart scale to get? We recently reviewed the Withings fitness suite which offers a plethora of weight loss tracking opportunities. Plus, we compared a selection of other scales with each other to give you the most information to make the best choice.

You can save some cash by losing the smart features and opting for the Etekcity Digital Bathroom Scale is just $19 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Just know that it won’t automatically sync your weight to your phone.

Yunmai Bluetooth Smart Scale features:

FDA Listed Smart Scale Brand. 2,000,000 + USERS AND COUNTING.

Yunmai APP Sync with Apple Health, Fitbit and Google Fit.

10 Precision Body Measurements — Body Fat, BMI, Muscle, Hydration, Bone mass and More.

16 Users Tracking Management.

5 Seconds Setup. 7 Days Local Customer Service. 3-YEAR WARRANTY.

