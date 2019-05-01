Save on Anker Lightning cables, smart scales, light bulbs and more in the latest Amazon sale

Anker is back with a fresh batch of deals over at Amazon. Headlining is a 3.3-foot MFi Braided Lightning Cable for $8.49 Prime shipped when promo code CABLE815 is applied during checkout. That’s nearly 33% off the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. Anker’s Lightning cable is made to last “5x longer than the competition.” It has MFi certification, making it safe to use with all of your devices. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Another standout deal is Anker’s eufy Smart Scale C1 with Bluetooth for $24.99 Prime shipped. That’s down from the usual $30 price tag and a new Amazon all-time low. This affordable smart scale offers Bluetooth connectivity and the ability to track your progress via the free smartphone app. It’s capable of recording weight, body fat, BMI, water and muscle mass, among other data points. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Other notable Anker deals at Amazon include:

Tough construction lasts 5 times longer than generic cables, combined with a unibody connector design to prevent detachment. It all comes backed by a warranty that will never expire. Apple’s third-party certification ensures total compatibility with any Apple device which uses a Lightning connector. Sturdy unibody connectors resist damage while ensuring a secure fit, every single insertion. Lasts 5x longer than standard cables, proven with withstand the test of time.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!