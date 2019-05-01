Apple’s new iPad mini gets first discount w/ added tax benefits for some shoppers

Amazon offers the latest iPad mini Wi-Fi 64GB in Space Gray for $389 shipped. Also at B&H with no tax charged at the time of purchase for shoppers in select states. While just $10 off, this is the first price drop we’ve seen to date. Apple’s new iPad mini sports a 7.9-inch Retina display, Touch ID, A12 Bionic chip and up to 10 hours of battery life. In our hands-on review we called it the “perfect tablet when portability matters most.”

Grab a new iPad mini case with your savings and keep this investment safe. We recommend ProCase’s sleek option that delivers smart cover functionality and a full wrap-around design.

Apple iPad mini features:

7.9-Inch Retina Display with True Tone and wide Color

A12 Bionic chip

Touch ID Fingerprint Sensor

8MP back camera, 7MP FaceTime HD Front camera

Stereo speakers

802. 11AC Wi-Fi with gigabit-class LTE cellular data

Up to 10 hours of battery life

