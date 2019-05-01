Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Purely Vegan, Star Wars KOTOR 1 & 2, more

- May. 1st 2019 9:51 am ET

0

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some great offers including Star Wars Pinball 7, Purely Vegan, Star Wars: KOTOR 1 & 2, Sago Mini Bug Builder, AmpliTube for iPad and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Flowing ~ Meditation in Nature: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Star Wars Pinball 7: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Purely Vegan: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Star Wars: KOTOR: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Sago Mini Doodlecast: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Sago Mini Bug Builder: $3 (Reg. $4)

Plus many more Sago Kids’ apps on sale

iOS Universal: Worry Watch :- Anxiety Journal: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: SafeInCloud Pro: $5 (Reg. $8)

iPhone: AmpliTube: $10 (Reg. $20)

iPad: AmpliTube for iPad: $10 (Reg. $20)

Mac: Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic: $5 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: $5 (Reg. $10)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time. 

iOS Universal: Pinball Breaker Forever: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Geofency Time Tracking: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Mysterium: A Psychic Clue Game: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Pandemic: The Board Game: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Twilight Struggle: $3 (Reg. $6)

iPhone: CAP (formerly Closed Caption): FREE (Reg. $1)

