Today’s Best Game Deals: The Division 2 $40, Resident Evil 2 $39, more

In today’s best game deals, Microsoft is now offering The Division 2 on Xbox One for $39.99. This one is still $60 at Best Buy and Amazon. Today’s deal is $5 under the previous low and the best price we have tracked since release. The online shooter RPG experience takes place in an open-world version of Washington, DC and might have hidden details on the next Assassin’s Creed game. Head below for the rest of today’s deals including Resident Evil 2, Grand Theft Auto V: Online Edition, The Witcher 3 Complete, Devil May Cry 5, HITMAN 2 and many more.
More game/console deals:
- Resident Evil 2 $39 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Grand Theft Auto V: Online Edition $15 w/ PS Plus (Reg. $30+) | PSN
- Shadow of the Colossus $15 (Reg. $20) | PSN
- The Witcher 3 Complete $15 (Reg. $30+) | PSN
- BioShock: The Collection $15 (Reg. $25+) | PSN
- Sekiro Shadows Die Twice $45 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Devil May Cry 5 $45 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Breath of the Wild Starter Pack: $50 (Reg. $60) | Walmart
- HITMAN 2 $30 w/ Live Gold (Reg. $60) | Microsoft
- Dragon Quest XI $30 (Reg. $50) | Best Buy
- Borderlands Handsome $15 (Reg. $25+) | Best Buy
- Dark Souls Remastered Switch $28 (Reg. $40) | eShop
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary $20 (Reg. $30) | Best Buy
- Red Dead Redemption 2 $37 (Reg. $60) | Walmart
- Yoshi’s Crafted World: $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Fire Emblem Warriors: $27 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Kirby’s Extra Epic Yarn: $33 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Persona 5: $20 (Reg. $25) | Amazon
- Pokémon: Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee!: $45 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim for Switch: $45 (Reg. $60) | Walmart
- Kingdom Hearts III $37 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Super Smash Bros Ultimate $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Pokemon Sword/Shield Pre-order + $10 credit $60 | Best Buy
