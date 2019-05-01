Over the past few months, we’ve routinely spotted discounts Caavo’s TV management system, the Control Center. Now the brand is officially dropping the price of its universal remote hub as well as bringing a batch of new features into the mix. Headlined by Sonos support, parental controls and remote access, this new update simplifies the act of managing your home theater. Head below for all of the details.

Caavo Control Center sees permanent price drop

One of the more notable aspects of today’s home theater-centric news is that Caavo’s Control Center is getting a new price tag. Having originally sold for $100, the universal remote hub is now down to $59.95. That’s not just a promotional price either, the adjustment is here to stay. The new pricing is currently available directly from Caavo, as well as Amazon and Best Buy. Select Home Depot and Walmart locations will have Control Center at the updated price as well.

Subscription fee increases

Though while you’ll save $40 off the Control Center itself, Caavo’s mandatory subscription service is getting a price hike. Before today, locking in one month of the plan would run you $2. Now you’ll pay double that, with the reoccurring fee totaling $4 per month.

Both annual and lifetime subscriptions to the service have increased as well, with the former jumping from $20 to $40 and the latter increasing to $130, up from $60.

Ditching the monthly service plan still allows you to use basic universal remote functionality. Though forgoing the subscription will leave you without voice commands, universal search and many of the Caavo Control Center’s defining features. You also won’t get access to any of the new enhancements either.

Remotely access your Caavo Control Center from anywhere

Headlining the new improvements to the universal remote hub, Control Center can now be controlled from anywhere. Previously, you’d have to be connected to the same network as Caavo in order to command your home theater. Now so long as there’s an internet connection, Control Center can be interacted with via Caavo’s companion iOS app.

One interesting, albeit comical use case presented by Caavo is the ability to turn on Animal Planet for your dog to give them some company while away from home.

Sonos meets Caavo Control Center

As of today, you’ll also be able to integrate Sonos speakers into the universal remote hub. Sonos is one of the most popular players in the speaker game right now, making the inclusion here a no-brainer. With the software update, playback control will come to Caavo’s Control Center just like other supported devices. It’ll also display album artwork.

Caavo rolls out improved family monitoring

Finally there’s Family Care; a new feature rolling out to Control Centers that gives parents a suite of tools to monitor family members’ TV usage. This is particularly helpful for ensuring younger kids aren’t watching something outside of their age-range or aren’t spending too much time hitting up Tilted Towers in Fortnite.

The new batch of inclusions allow you to be notified if specific content is played, send messages to the TV and more. Caavo’s Family Care functionality also pairs nicely with Control Center’s new remote access capabilities.

9to5Toys’ Take:

All of the new features are certainly notable additions to Control Center that make Caavo’s offering even more enticing. But with the increased monthly subscription fees, today’s news isn’t entirely an improvement. The home theater remote is one of the more feature-packed options available, so Caavo seems to be banking on outclassing the competition with functionality, not by undercutting on overall price.

