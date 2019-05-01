Explore Westeros in this hardcover Game of Thrones pop-up book, now $29.50 (Reg. $50+)

Amazon offers Game of Thrones: A Pop-up Guide to Westeros in hardcover for $29.64 shipped. Also at Walmart via in-store pickup or free shipping with $35. It had been hovering around $50 before today’s drop to an Amazon all-time low. Meanwhile, Barnes & Noble sells it for $80. Discover Winterfell, King’s Landing, and other key locations in the comfort of your own home. Even Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin is a fan, calling it “huge fun.” Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If you can’t get enough of Westeros, pick up Game of Thrones Catan for $46. You can also decorate your den or basement with Game of Thrones wall art, now on sale at 20% off.

All the pops are accompanied by insightful text that relays the rich history of the Seven Kingdoms and beyond, forming a dynamic reference guide to the world of Game of Thrones. Visually spectacular and enthrallingly interactive, Game of Thrones: A Pop-Up Guide to Westeros sets a new standard for pop-up books and perfectly captures the epic scope and imagination of the series.