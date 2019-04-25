Add the Game of Thrones version of Catan to your collection for $46 (Reg. up to $80)

Amazon offers A Game of Thrones Catan Brotherhood of the Watch for $45.99 shipped. Also at Walmart. You’ll find it for over $60 at Target (or less with REDCard) and close to $80 from Barnes & Noble. This is within a buck of Amazon’s all-time low price from Black Friday season last year. Strategy meets a Song of Fire & Ice in this edition of the popular game. It’s designed for 3 to 4 people and takes up to 90 minutes to play. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If you want to take Catan on the road with you, pick up the Dice Version for $11 Prime shipped. It only takes up to a half hour to play.

Meanwhile, we have even more board game deals, headlined by the massive Gloomhaven at its Amazon all-time low.

A Game of Thrones Catan:

The Brothers of the Night’s Watch recognize you as a natural leader as you struggle for promotion within their ranks. You hope to gain recognition by improving infrastructure in the area south of the Wall known as the Gift. Drawing sustenance from this unforgiving landscape offers enough challenges, but you must also man and defend the Wall against the onslaught of Wildlings fighting their way into Westeros to escape the horrors that awaken in the North. Build, defend, and rise above your brothers to become the new Lord Commander. But be wary—the north holds many dangers, and winter is coming.

