The new Game of Thrones wall art from Pop Chart is now 20% off: $24 (Pre-order, Reg. $30)

Pop Chart is now offering 20% off pre-orders of its upcoming World of Ice and Fire Game of Thrones wall art. The currently-in-progress design will continue to get updated right up until the new season finishes on May 19th “when the true queen/king sits upon the iron throne!” Already super affordable at the regularly $30 price, using code SALE-EESI at checkout will knock the total down to $24 plus around $8 for delivery. However, orders of $50 or more will receive free shipping. Described as “the finest chart in the Seven Kingdoms,” it is a compendium of GOT artifacts, armament, regalia, and more spanning eight seasons and “countless claims to the Iron Throne.” The code will also knock 20% off the optional mounting hardware as well. More details below.

The Catan Game of Thrones Edition is another way to expand the experience outside of the show itself and is currently 42% off. Or adorn your home with a 3-pack of Game of Thrones Sculpted Dragon Egg Candles for $33 shipped. The Game of Thrones House Tournament Banners are a great option as well at just $18 Prime shipped.

World of Ice and Fire Game of Thrones Art:

18 x 24, Print Only: Presented here is the finest chart in the Seven Kingdoms—a compendium of Game of Thrones artifacts, armament, regalia, and more. From house sigils to Westerosian delicacies to all manner of finely smithed Valyrian steel, this collection of objects, ornaments, and otherworldly oddities (to wit: DRAGONS!) spans eight seasons and countless claims to the Iron Throne.

