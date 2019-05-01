Stow all of your spare bricks in the LEGO Large Storage Head at $16.50 Prime shipped (33% off)

Amazon offers the LEGO Large Storage Head for $16.59 Prime shipped. You’ll also find it available at Target for the same price. That’s good for a 33% discount from the going rate direct from LEGO and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. This LEGO head-shaped storage container is the perfect place to keep extra bricks, or store really anything in. It measures ten-inches by nine-inches, which gives it plenty of storage room.

Those not super fond of the head design, but still like the idea of LEGO-themed storage will want to check out some of the other options available at Amazon. There are several larger than life bricks to chose from in a variety of colors. It’s hard to go wrong with the LEGO 2×2 Storage Brick at $21.50.

LEGO Large Storage Head features:

Have fun storing toys, LEGO® bricks, office utensils and other small items, with this large 5005528 LEGO Iconic Boy Storage Head. Made from durable plastic, this up-scaled version of a LEGO boy minifigure head is also stackable, so you can enjoy creating an amusing display piece for all your friends to see!

