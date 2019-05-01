NETGEAR’s Nighthawk X6S Tri-Band Wi-Fi 5 Router is now down to $215 shipped (Reg. $280)

Amazon offers the NETGEAR Nighthawk X6S Tri-Band 802.11ac Wi-Fi 5 Router for $214.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. That’s good for a 24% discount from the going rate at Best Buy. Rocking Tri-Band coverage, this router is well-equipped to dish out up to 1,600Mbps speeds. It also features MU-MIMO technology to handle multiple concurrent connections and sports two Gigabit Ethernet ports. Other notable inclusions are a companion NETGEAR Nighthawk App, as well as support for ReadyCLOUD and OpenVPN. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 610 shoppers. Head below for more.

Want to help out your future self? Use your savings to pick up some Ethernet cables. Odds are you’ll be needing them sometime down the line for network upgrades, so grabbing them now will ensure you’re armed and ready for any upcoming enhancements. Monoprice’s SlimRun Cat6 cables are a notable option, of which you can bring home a five-pack of three-foot Monoprice SlimRun Cat6A Ethernet for $11 Prime shipped.

Don’t forget that you can still save on a variety of networking gear from the TP-Link 802.11ac Router at $47 (20% off), to Ubiquiti’s UniFi AC Pro bundled with a $10 gift card for $135 and more.

NETGEAR Nighthawk X6S Router features:

The Nighthawk X6S AC4000 Router, with breakthrough Tri-band WiFi 5 and multi-user MIMO (MU-MIMO) is ideal for simultaneous streaming to many WiFi devices in your home. The X6S offers the fastest combined WiFi speed up to 4Gbps, and is powered by a powerful 64-bit, dual core 1.8GHz processor with three offload processors. Enjoy fastest WiFi speed throughout your home with less lag and less buffering as you game, stream and surf. Access and control your router from anywhere using features such as NETGEAR Nighthawk App, ReadyCLOUD and OpenVPN. Control your home network with voice commands using Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!