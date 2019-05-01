Record crisp audio to your Mac or iPhone w/ Shure’s $79 MV5 Condenser Microphone ($20 off)

- May. 1st 2019 8:22 am ET

Get this deal
$99 $79
0

Amazon offers the Shure MV5 Digital Condenser Microphone for $79 shipped. Also available at B&H for the same price. Typically selling for $99, that saves you just over 20% and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. This is only the third notable price drop we’ve seen at Amazon, for comparison. This microphone features a detachable desktop stand, giving you the flexibility to record just about anywhere. Not only is it compatible with Mac and PC, but an included Lightning cable means you can record straight to an iPhone, iPad and more. Over 115 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating largely agreeing with our hands-on review.

If iPhone support isn’t a must, then you’ll definitely want to check out the Blue Snowball iCE Condenser Microphone. This best-selling microphone sells for $42 at Amazon and offers a similar form-factor at nearly half the price.

Shure MV5 Digital Condenser Microphone features:

The gray MOTIV MV5 from Shure is a portable digital condenser microphone that has a detachable desktop stand. It can be used to capture audio on Mac or Windows computers, iPods, iPhones, iPads, iOS devices, and some Android devices in applications such as music, podcasting, video chats, and more.

The MV5 microphone features a low-profile design and allows you to monitor in real time via its integrated headphone output jack. It is built with an integrated thread mount that is compatible with any 1/4″ standard camera tripod. The following cables are also included: a Micro-B to USB cable, and a Lightning cable. The MOTIV MV5 is compatible with the ShurePlus MOTIV Video App.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
$99 $79

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
mac accessories Shure

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go