Record crisp audio to your Mac or iPhone w/ Shure’s $79 MV5 Condenser Microphone ($20 off)

Amazon offers the Shure MV5 Digital Condenser Microphone for $79 shipped. Also available at B&H for the same price. Typically selling for $99, that saves you just over 20% and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. This is only the third notable price drop we’ve seen at Amazon, for comparison. This microphone features a detachable desktop stand, giving you the flexibility to record just about anywhere. Not only is it compatible with Mac and PC, but an included Lightning cable means you can record straight to an iPhone, iPad and more. Over 115 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating largely agreeing with our hands-on review.

If iPhone support isn’t a must, then you’ll definitely want to check out the Blue Snowball iCE Condenser Microphone. This best-selling microphone sells for $42 at Amazon and offers a similar form-factor at nearly half the price.

Shure MV5 Digital Condenser Microphone features:

The gray MOTIV MV5 from Shure is a portable digital condenser microphone that has a detachable desktop stand. It can be used to capture audio on Mac or Windows computers, iPods, iPhones, iPads, iOS devices, and some Android devices in applications such as music, podcasting, video chats, and more. The MV5 microphone features a low-profile design and allows you to monitor in real time via its integrated headphone output jack. It is built with an integrated thread mount that is compatible with any 1/4″ standard camera tripod. The following cables are also included: a Micro-B to USB cable, and a Lightning cable. The MOTIV MV5 is compatible with the ShurePlus MOTIV Video App.

