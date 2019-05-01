Pair your PS4 with SteelSeries’ Arctis Pro Wireless Gaming Headset at a new low: $230 ($100 off)

Amazon offers the SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless Gaming Headset for $229.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. Typically selling for $330, that saves you $100, is good for a 30% discount and drops the price to a new Amazon all-time low. For comparison, today’s offer is $34 under our previous mention. SteelSeries’ Arctis Pro pairs high-fidelity audio with a Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless design that works with both PC and PS4. It was also designed with extended gaming sessions in mind, and offers added comfort thanks to a lightweight aluminum alloy and steel construction. Over 120 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

Should opting for a wired pair of gaming headphones not be a big setback, you can save a big more by picking up the SteelSeries Arctis 5 RGB-Illuminated Gaming Headset for $99 at Amazon.

In the market for a Xbox-oriented gaming headset, you won’t want to miss our review of SteelSeries’ new Arctis 9X [Video].

SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless Headset features:

Get lost in the sound of your favorite games with these Arctis Pro wireless headphones. Hi-Res speakers reproduce frequencies between 10 and 40,000 Hz so you never miss a note, while the lightweight aluminum alloy and steel construction delivers durability and comfort during extending gaming sessions. With dual-wireless technology, these Arctis Pro wireless headphones deliver consistent performance with your desktop, laptop or mobile device.

