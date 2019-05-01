Target is known for its popular collaborations and this May is a big one. Arriving May 18th, Target has partnered up with Vineyard Vines for a must-see collection. This summer-ready line includes more than 300 items including home and outdoor items, apparel, accessories, swim, and even fun pet supplies. Even better, if you’re a fan of Vineyard Vines you know that it can be a bit pricey, however Target’s new line offers prices from just $2. Plus, Target is allowing us to preview the entire collection before it launches and we are showing you our favorites. Head below to see more.

“Vineyard vines is a brand that our guests know and love, and one that exemplifies our shared sense of optimism and joy through their use of bold colors and prints,” said Mark Tritton, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer at Target, in a press release. “We worked closely with the vineyard vines team to create a collection of well-designed, affordable items that are meant to bring people together, whether it’s for a shared meal with friends or a family trip to the beach.”

Men’s Apparel

Vineyard Vines Shep Shirts are a very popular item from their store. However, most styles range from $75 to $120. That’s why the 1/4 Zip Pullover Sweater from Target is a no-brainer with a price tag of just $30. Also, this style is versatile to wear all year round with jeans, shorts, joggers, layered under jackets, vests and more.

Another must-have for men is the Short-Sleeve Polo Shirt that’s priced at $22. For comparison, Vineyard Vine’s St. Knitt Solid Bowline Polo Shirt is almost identical and priced at $85. This shirt features a contrasting whale logo on the left side and 100% breathable cotton material that’s great for spring and summer.

Women’s Apparel

If you have an event this summer such as a wedding, graduation party or baby shower the dresses in the women’s collection are perfect! My personal dress is the Gingham Long-Sleeve Shirtdress. This style is extremely versatile and will look great with sneakers, heels, wedges or sandals alike. You can easily dress it up with big earrings and a clutch or down paired with a jean jacket. Its cinched waist gives it a flattering feel and gingham is a huge trend for spring and summer. Score this adorable dress for just $35 and it’s available in plus sizes.

Forth of July may be a few months away, however the Striped Sleeveless Romper is a great option for any of your activities that day. Its red, white and blue stripes are vertical making a flattering statement as well as its tie waist. This romper is also a great option to throw over a swimsuit. Once again, the romper is priced at the low rate of $30.

Accessories

Pack up for the beach or pool with the adorable Straw Bag. Wicker is a very popular trend for this season and I love the pink and blue stripe that’s coordinated with this bag. The interior of this bag is spacious and features a zippered pouch to keep small items secure and sand-free. It also has a luxurious leather handle and a whale logo attached. This style look very similar to Vineyard Vines Woven Tote that’s priced at $68, however Target’s option can be found for $40.

Pets

Finally, deck your pets in Vineyard Vines with the adorable Pink Whale Dog Collar. It’s just $11 and features fun whale logos across the collar. However, if you have a small dog, the new line also has a Pet Polo that’s so cute for $15.

Which item from the new collection is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below. Also, be sure to check out Target’s new Hearth & Hand Spring Line with our guide here.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!