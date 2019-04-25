Joanna Gaines does it again with a cute spring launch of affordable home items at Target. The Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Spring Line features wreaths, home decor, dining essentials, adorable mugs and more. Even better, prices start at just $6. Head below to find our top picks from Heath & Hands Spring Line.

A Warm Welcome

Spruce up your front door with a friendly spring wreath. One of our favorites is the Eucaluptus with Seeds Faux Wreath that’s priced at just $35. This wreath features eucalyptus leaves to add a touch of nature to your decor while bright green and white seeds throughout add both color and texture. It’s also a great piece to have above your mantel or entry way too.

Let your guests hang their hats and jackets on the Hook Rack in Black. This unique rack features a fun zig-zag design that also gives your entry-way a statement. It is priced at $35. However, if you’re looking for a Metal Coat Rack they’ve also design an updated version with black metal and pegs.

Versatile Furniture

The Three Shelf Wood Metal Rolling Cart is a versatile piece that can be used in the kitchen, entry way, pantry and more. This is a great option for displaying decor, holding your favorite snacks or using as a unique shoe rack. It’s priced at $190 and will be a favorite in your home.

Beautiful Spring Plants

Adding plants to your home adds a fresh touch and it can look very welcoming too. One of our favorites from this new collection is the Faux Mint Potted Plant. It’s priced at an astonishing just $6 and would look beautiful in an entry way, dining room, on a coffee table and more. However, another beautiful option is the Lavender Planted Pot that’s also just $6 and will add some height to your space.

Kitchen Essentials

Never worry about losing a receipt again with this Metal Recipe Box. Set this on your counter for a pretty decoration item and it’s functional to hold all of your essential recipes. It also features a gorgeous gold lock and is priced at just $15.

Finally, keep your nice outfits clean while cooking with the Flour Sack Apron in Plaid. This apron is priced at just $13 and is so cute. This would also be a great option for Mother’s Day too.

Which piece from the new Spring line is your favorite? Let me know in the comments below. Also, be sure to checkout Target’s new household essentials brand called Everspring.

