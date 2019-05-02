Just last week, Amazon officially rolled out its in-garage delivery service nationwide to 50 different cities and metro areas. Now the online retail giant is partnering with Ford as part of another expansion of the Key by Amazon service. This time, the collaboration is bringing in-car delivery into the mix, allowing you to have packages shipped from Amazon right to your Ford or Lincoln vehicle. Find all of the details about the launch down below.

This recent announcement is just the latest in news surrounding Amazon’s initiative to shake up package delivery. Throughout 2019, we’ve seen Key by Amazon expand from 37 cities into 50, as well as the launch of in-garage delivery. Now Amazon shoppers will have yet another way to get packages securely dropped off.

Amazon rolls out in-car delivery with the help of Ford

Amazon and Ford’s in-car delivery service brings with it all of the safety nets from its in-home and in-garage counterparts. You’ll receive notifications regarding the delivery process and even be able to block access to to your ride should you need to reschedule. Plus for added peace of mind, Ford notes that the delivery driver will always verify that your vehicle has been successfully relocked before starting on the next package drop-off.

In order to enjoy the benefits of this addition to the delivery service, you’ll first and foremost need a Ford or Lincoln. From there, it’s a matter of whether or not your ride is equipped with FordPass Connect or Lincoln Way; features that bring smartphone integration into the mix. This functionality was introduced in 2017, so those driving cars that were released before the last two years are unfortunately out of luck.

Where can you take advantage of Key by Amazon in-car delivery?

Key by Amazon in-car delivery is available just about anywhere that the standard Key by Amazon service has been rolled out. Right now there are 50 different cities and surrounding areas that have joined in on the delivery service. So odds are if you live in or on the outskirts of a highly-populated area, Amazon in-car delivery will be accessible for your ride. Check to see if your area is eligible for the service right here.

Ford brings the car wash to you

Alongside the partnership with Amazon for in-car delivery, Ford is also expanding its initiative in other facets. By working with several on-demand car wash services, you’ll soon be able to have your ride cleaned just about anywhere. Ford has partnered with companies like from Spiffy, RUB A DUB and Sparkl to accomplish this. As of now, it’s only available in select locations like Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, and Raleigh.

9to5Toys’ Take:

In-car delivery from Amazon seems like a logical progression from the rest of its recent endeavors. But just the other aspects of the new delivery methods, this one too is a bit of a hard sell for privacy-conscious shoppers. Though one silver lining is that in my opinion, it’s the least invasive option yet from Key by Amazon. So for those who have been weary to dive into the service, this my finally be an option that’s worth considering.

Source: Ford

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!