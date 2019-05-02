Dell’s 23-inch Monitor packs a USB 3.0 hub at $180 shipped (Amazon low, 30% off), more from $219

Amazon is currently offering the Dell 23-inch P2319H 1080p Monitor for $179.69 shipped. You’ll also find it available for $10 more directly from Dell. That’s good for an over 30% discount from the going rate at Best Buy and matches the Amazon all-time low. Today’s offer is only the second time it has dropped below $190. This monitor features a 1080p 23-inch inch panel as well as a height-adjustable stand. It also comes packed with plenty in the I/O department, touting DisplayPort, HDMI, and VGA, plus a built-in USB 3.0/2.0 hub. Rated 4.5/5 stars and other Dell monitors are well-reviewed overall as well. Head below for more.

We also spotted the LG 32QK500-W 32-inch 1440p Monitor for $219 shipped with code EARTH. That’s good for a $30 discount from the going rate at pretty much every other retailer including Amazon and B&H. Today’s offer matches the all-time low and is a rare one at that, only being the second notable discount. Rated 4/5 stars.

Don’t forget that we’re still tracking a notable deal on this highly-rated $14 Prime shipped height-adjustable stand (Save 30%). Alternatively, grabbing an extra HDMI cable is always a good call. Plus, if you’ll be pairing any of today’s discounted monitors with a newer MacBook, then be sure to grab a USB-C to HDMI cord.

Dell 23-inch P2319H 1080p Monitor features:

The P2319H 23″ 16:9 IPS Monitor from Dell is built with an In-Plane Switching panel that provides you with vivid colors and wide viewing angles. Specs-wise, it has a 1920 x 1080 Full HD resolution, a 1000:1 static contrast ratio, a 250 cd/m² brightness rating, and support for up to 16.7 million colors. With these combined, the P2319H can offer crisp, clear details as well as consistent, rich colors. Moreover, it has plenty of connectivity options including DisplayPort, HDMI, and VGA. Once connected, it can be adjusted a variety of ways to best fit your viewing preference thanks to its stand.

