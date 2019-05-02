Elevate your monitor with this highly-rated $14 Prime shipped height-adjustable stand (Save 30%)

Haven Furniture Co. (100% positive all-time feedback from 4,000+) via Amazon offers the HUANUO Height-Adjustable Monitor Stand for $13.99 Prime shipped when applying code M6KHVFUI at checkout. Typically selling for $20, that’s good for a 30% discount and matches the best price we’ve tracked this year. This adjustable stand elevates your monitor to eye level, putting less strain on your neck. There are three different heights to choose from, room for various-sized monitors and even a slot to sit your iPhone or a tablet in. It carries a 4.7/5 star rating from over 410 customers.

And since you’re already going to be renovating your desk setup, consider putting your savings towards this pack of Velcro cables ties. So not only will your battlestation be more functional with an elevated monitor, but it’ll look even nicer without a mess of cables.

Plus, don’t forget you can still save $20 on Monoprice’s Workstream Sit-Stand Compact Converter at $100 shipped. This is a great option if you want to give your entire workstation a boost, rather than just a monitor.

HUANUO Height-Adjustable Monitor Stand features:

This monitor lift is adjustable with 3 kinds of height-2.7 inch, 4.1 inch and 5.6 inch. You can adjust the height as you need, relieving the strain on your neck and shoulder. It’s a desk riser and the height under the desk can be up to 5.4 inch. Thus, there will be a large space for storage while raising the height of the monitor to an ergonomic viewing level. You can put papers, notebooks, cable box, mini speakers and other stuff underneath, making your workstation tidy.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!