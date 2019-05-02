At 40% off, iDevices’ $30 Outdoor HomeKit Smart Plug is a must-have for your Siri-controlled home

Amazon offers the iDevices HomeKit-enabled Waterproof Outdoor Smart Plug for $29.90 shipped. Normally selling for closer to $50 at iDevices direct, that’s good for a 40% discount and matches our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low. HomeKit support is one of the more sought after inclusions for smart home devices. This Wi-Fi switch gives Siri access to two individually-controllable outlets in a weather-resistant design. iDevices is one of the more trusted names in HomeKit, with its outdoor switch carrying a 4+ star rating from over 60% of customers.

Pair this iDevices smart plug with some best-selling outdoor string lights to refresh your patio with some Siri-controlled flair. If you have any outdoor home automation plans, this option is definitely one of the more compelling options on the market.

iDevices HomeKit Outdoor Smart Plug features:

The iDevices Outdoor Switch is the only thing you need to control products on the exterior of your home (for example, holiday lights, spot lights, fans, water fountains, etc.). Use the iDevices Connected app on your mobile device along with Amazon Alexa, Siri, or an Android device.

