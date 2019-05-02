At 40% off, iDevices’ $30 Outdoor HomeKit Smart Plug is a must-have for your Siri-controlled home

- May. 2nd 2019 4:20 pm ET

Get this deal
$50 $30
0

Amazon offers the iDevices HomeKit-enabled Waterproof Outdoor Smart Plug for $29.90 shipped. Normally selling for closer to $50 at iDevices direct, that’s good for a 40% discount and matches our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low. HomeKit support is one of the more sought after inclusions for smart home devices. This Wi-Fi switch gives Siri access to two individually-controllable outlets in a weather-resistant design. iDevices is one of the more trusted names in HomeKit, with its outdoor switch carrying a 4+ star rating from over 60% of customers. 

Pair this iDevices smart plug with some best-selling outdoor string lights to refresh your patio with some Siri-controlled flair. If you have any outdoor home automation plans, this option is definitely one of the more compelling options on the market.

iDevices HomeKit Outdoor Smart Plug features:

The iDevices Outdoor Switch is the only thing you need to control products on the exterior of your home (for example, holiday lights, spot lights, fans, water fountains, etc.). Use the iDevices Connected app on your mobile device along with Amazon Alexa, Siri, or an Android device.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
$50 $30

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
iDevices

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go