Nura, the folks behind those funky over ear headphones, is introducing a new subscription model for those looking to try out its audio lineup without committing to the hefty price tag. From $9 per month, you’ll be able to dive into Nura’s unique offers for a fraction of the usual price tag. For example, its flagship model costs $399, which is a tough pill to swallow for most consumers even though we loved them in our hands-on review. The Nura subscription plan delivers a low-cost way to enjoy high-quality audio at a nominal fee per month. And best of all, if you don’t like your headphones, you can just send them back at any time. Of course, there are some fees to keep an eye out on. More details on the new Nura subscription model below.

Nura subscription delivers headphones with tricky plans

While Nura subscription plans start at just $9 per month, there are some fees to be aware of. If you’re looking to pick up a pair of Nuraphone headphones at the $9 price tag, you’ll need to pay $100 up front to offset the fees. Dropping it down to a $30 deposit brings the rate to $12 per month. Skipping the down payment altogether makes Nuraphone $15 each month. So while the $9 number is attractive for a $399 pair of headphones, you’ll need to put up some cash to lower the monthly payment.

It may be wise to skip the down payment completely and go with the $15 per month plan. Because you can cancel a Nuraphone subscription at any time, this ensures that you’re not too financially invested in the headphones. Otherwise, that $100 deposit will be a tough pill to swallow if you decide to cancel early.

What are Nuraphone headphones?

The Nuraphone was recently introduced as a unique alternative to typical headphones you see on the market today. Its unique mixture of in-ear and over-ear makes for, what it describes, as a best-in-class active noise cancellation design. Nuraphone also has a bit of smarts to it, learning and adapting to your unique hearing needs.

Features include:

Learns and adapts to your unique hearing

Active Noise Cancellation

Dual drivers: clear melodies + bass you can feel

Social Mode: touch to hear the world around you

Crystal clear voice calls

9to5Toys’ Take

Subscription models are popping up everywhere. As far as headphones are concerned, I’m not sure I’m ready to go down that road. Nuraphone is an expensive, albeit premium, listening experience. The $399 price tag is a non-starter for many, and the $9 per month price might soothe some of the those concerns. Just make sure I’m not getting a used pair, okay Nura?

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!