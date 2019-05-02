Pad & Quill Spring Leather Bag Sale up to $115 off: TechFolio, Rolltop Backpack, Attaché, more

Pad & Quill has now launched a Spring Bag Sale with up to 25% off its full grain leather and waxed canvas bags. We are also seeing its collections of cord/accessory folios eligible as well. Everything in the sale ships free and is already marked down, but code SPRING19 will drop the total even further. In fact, the messenger bag deals in today’s sale are even better than the offers we saw earlier this week. Head below for all of our top picks and more details.

You’ll find all of the eligible items in the sale on this landing page along with our top picks down below. However, the above promo code will work on everything across the entire site, but it clearly won’t yield as much of a deal on full priced items.

Top Picks from the Sale:

***Note: Remember to use code SPRING19 to redeem the prices below.

Speaking of bags and staying organized on the road, here are some essential travel accessories for your next long overseas flight. We also have some great deals on Oakley luggage, backpacks & accessories right now. And if you’re looking for a solid bag without the Pad & Quill price tag, consider these 16-Inch Vintage Handmade Leather Messenger Bags from $68 shipped.

TechFolio Mini iPad Organizer:

Now, just tuck it all into your Techfolio Mini and hit the road. No fussing around in the bottom of the bag or untangling cords and forgetting the charging brick or the dreaded dongle… Keep all your iPad accessories together and snug as a bug in a rug.

