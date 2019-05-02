Reolink may be a brand name that you hear of very often, but that may start to change as it continues to innovate in the home security space. The company announced the Reolink Argus PT security camera earlier today and it sports several impressive features.

With the launch of Reolink Argus PT, the company is empowering average consumers to embrace solar energy while also benefiting from useful perks like pan and tilt. This yields an incredible 355-degree pan and 140-degree tilt design that every customer is sure to appreciate.

Innovative features, undesirable form-factor

When looking at the Reolink Argus PT, most would agree it looks like it should be pitched at businesses rather than consumers. There’s just something about its design that sets it apart from what we’re used to seeing in the home security camera space.

Despite its undesirable form-factor, Reolink Argus PT should be an option that every consumer considers. In addition to the features mentioned earlier, Argus PT checks most of the boxes offered by its competitors. This includes 1080p footage, an IP65 waterproof rating, and various cloud storage tiers. Users can set up motion alerts, but will not have lurker detection as we saw in Vivint’s recent release.

There’s no word if pan and tilt functionality can periodically sweep back and forth throughout the day to check for changes, but it seems unlikely as that seems like a feature Reolink would be likely to tout. That being said, being able to temporarily adjust the angle on a camera is a feature that makes me extremely envious of folks opting for Argus PT.

“Upon the launch of Reolink’s battery-powered security camera ancestors — Argus and Keen — our customers inquired if we would make an Argus with Pan Tilt version,” said Collin, Reolink’s CEO. “Since then, we have added such a product to our product plan list and keep developing it! Now Argus PT — upgraded version of Argus and Keen — is finally available!”

Pricing and availability

Despite an innovative feature set, Reolink has chosen to remain competitive with prices starting at $139.99. To celebrate launch and boost sales, Reolink is offering 15% off during the first two weeks of its debut. Customers can choose from a single camera with rechargeable battery at $118.99 or opt for the solar-powered option for roughly $140. Two battery-powered models are also available for just over $236. Units are expected to begin shipping on May 7th.

9to5Toys’ Take

If I weren’t already invested in the Amazon-owned Blink XT lineup, there’s a good chance Reolink Argus PT would be at or near the top of my list. I find pan and tilt, solar power, and Alexa compatibility to be killer features that every major security camera manufacturer should have in its offerings.

