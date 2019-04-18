I have been using security cameras for going on two years now. Initially, I chose the Logitech Circle 2, but after suffering from incessant connectivity issues and lackluster battery life I switched to Blink XT. The change is a night and day difference. Cloud storage is free and load times are lighting fast. I have just one issue and the new Vivint Outdoor Camera Pro takes it seriously.

My beef is with how many notifications I receive. The included toggles for motion alerts can only be managed on a system-wide basis. Individual camera alert controls are unavailable and as a result I am constantly overwhelmed. Vivint Outdoor Camera Pro tackles this problem with built-in lurker detection.

Vivint Outdoor Camera Pro is feature-packed

When a company touts new camera as being the smartest, they had better have an impressive list of reasons why. Thankfully the company does, and the Vivint Outdoor Camera Pro does appear to be packed with desirable features.

Of all the capabilities offered in the Vivint Outdoor Camera Pro, probably the most interesting is its ability to distinguish between folks who are simply passing by and questionable subjects which Vivint refers to as ‘lurkers’.

In addition to detection, it will emit an audible alert to notify the subject know they’ve been spotted. With the ability to distinguish between threatening and non-threatening subjects, Vivint is able to significantly reduce the amount of unnecessary notifications that are sent to your smartphone.

Much like Arlo Ultra, Vivint’s new camera is capable of capturing 4K footage with its wide 140-degree sensor. Additionally, content is high-end enough that it’s able to deliver it in HD. While this may seem like overkill, I wish that my security cameras were able to deliver higher-quality content when attempting to zoom in.

To ensure UHD footage is able to be saved, it uses a unique Hybrid Wired Wi-Fi connection which ‘combines the speed of a wired connection with the flexibility of wireless’. Vivint doesn’t break down precisely how this works, but it certainly sounds interesting

Pricing and availability

The company is holding on specifics when it comes to the pricing and availability of its new Vivint Outdoor Camera Pro. While product listings exist for some of the company’s gear at Amazon, they all appear to be fulfilled by third-parties. To gather these specifics, interested parties will need to get in touch with Vivint and request a custom quote that will include professional installation.

9to5Toys’ Take

Considering that the Vivint Outdoor Camera Pro can only be obtained by calling the company directly, it’s hard to make a solid recommendation. That being said, the impressive feature set touted by Vivint makes the new Outdoor Camera Pro seem to be a rather compelling product.

If the company changes its tune and begins to sell it at third-parties along with a hassle-free self-installation process, it could end up giving competitors like Blink, Anker, and Arlo a run for their money.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!