Amazon’s officially licensed PS4 Chat Headset sees a 60% drop: $6 Prime shipped

Amazon is offering its officially-licensed PS4 Chat Headset for $5.87 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $9 off the typical rate there and is the first price drop we’ve seen. I recently picked up AirFly so I could use my AirPods when playing PlayStation. It’s been great, but I was disappointed when I realized that it doesn’t offer microphone support. I still prefer to use AirPods, but always have a headset like this one nearby for when I’m gaming with friends. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 70% of reviewers.

Use today’s savings towards keeping your gadgets in pristine condition. Weiman’s $6 Electronic Cleaning Wipes are made to quickly remove dust, dirt, and fingerprints from screens and other gizmos.

AmazonBasics PS4 Chat Headset features:

Mono chat headset officially licensed for PlayStation 4; offers a lightweight, comfortable design in a sleek Jet Black color

Single padded ear cup makes it possible to hear gaming action directly from the TV or through the headset

Adjustable boom mic for clear audio; in-line volume and mute puts loads of control right at your fingertips

3.5 mm plug connects directly to a PS4 DualShock controller or other device with a 3.5 mm jack

4-foot cable with TPU jacket; 30 mm driver; backed by an AmazonBasics 1-year limited warranty

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!