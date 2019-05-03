Instead of getting your mom flowers for Mother’s Day, be sure to check out Le Crueset’s new collection. Designed with flowers in mind, each piece features a beautiful floral detailing that’s unique and timeless. Even better, prices start at just $10 and come in an array of color options that are perfect for spring and summer. Head below to find our top picks from Le Crueset’s Flower Collection.

Flower Cocotte

One of Le Creuset’s best-selling items is the Flower Cocotte. Its lavender color standsout in this collection and its enamel exterior helps to keep the color last for years. The enamel also helps to create an even temperature throughout your cooking experience, which is great for roasting, braising, stews and more. You can pick up the Flower Cocette for $200 or purchase the mini version that has a flower knob for just $26.

However, a very similar less expensive option is the Shallow Flower Cocotte that’s priced at $100. This option is just a touch smaller in size and is available in a white or blush color option. You can easily mix and match this piece all year round for holidays and special events. Plus, it’s dishwasher safe for an easy clean up process.

Fleur Heritage

My personal favorite piece from this collection is the Fluer Cocotte. I think its all white, crisp design is absolutely beautiful and it is sure to match any kitchen. It also features fun flower detailing throughout the top and bottom. This piece includes large handles to easily move and it comes in a 2-qt. or 4-qt. size option. However, this piece is one of the most expensive items from Le Creuset’s Flower Collection at $300.

If you love this collection as must as I do and just want to pick out something small the Fleur Mug is perfect. It’s just $18 and is a perfect springtime and summer mug that would also be great for Mother’s Day. You could also pair it with the Fleur French Press that will provide constant heating and cooling over time, which is great for coffee and tea. The french press is also under $100 and both items feature scratch-resistant barriers.

Accessories

Finally, the Set of 3 Flower Magnets are too cute. Priced at just $15, these little magnets are great for holding event reminders, feature a no-slip grip and mimics the design of the flower cocotte.

Which piece from Le Creuset’s Flower Line is your favorite? Let me know in the comments below. Also, be sure to check out our guide to Organize your kitchen with these useful products from Amazon under $25.

