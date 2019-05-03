Enjoy a fresh cup of coffee w/ OXO’s highly-rated conical burr grinder at $80 (20% off)

Amazon is offering the OXO BREW Conical Burr Coffee Grinder for $79.95 shipped. Normally $100, this is a match for its all-time low and is the best available. For those who enjoy freshly-ground coffee, this is a must-have kitchen appliance. Burr grinders do a much better job at providing a smooth, consistent grind compared to the lower-cost blade alternatives. Plus, this model features 15 grind settings, so you can get the perfect brew. Rated 4.2/5 stars.
For a more budget-friendly and smaller grind, I recommend the Hario Mini Mill Slim Hand Coffee Grinder at $27 shipped on Amazon. I personally own this grinder and used it for a few years before upgrading to a most expensive mechanical model. It does take a bit more effort to achieve the same result as the above OXO, but at a much more budget-friendly price.
OXO BREW Conical Burr Coffee Grinder features:
- Durable 40mm stainless steel conical burrs create uniform grounds for optimal flavor extraction
- 15 settings (plus Micro settings) let you adjust your grind to suit your taste
- One-touch start timer keeps your last setting, just push to grind
- Hopper holds up to 0. 75 lbs of Coffee beans
- Grounds container accommodates up to 110 grams (enough for 12 cups). never use water or other liquids to clean the inside of the grinder/burrs
