Enjoy a fresh cup of coffee w/ OXO’s highly-rated conical burr grinder at $80 (20% off)

Amazon is offering the OXO BREW Conical Burr Coffee Grinder for $79.95 shipped. Normally $100, this is a match for its all-time low and is the best available. For those who enjoy freshly-ground coffee, this is a must-have kitchen appliance. Burr grinders do a much better job at providing a smooth, consistent grind compared to the lower-cost blade alternatives. Plus, this model features 15 grind settings, so you can get the perfect brew. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

For a more budget-friendly and smaller grind, I recommend the Hario Mini Mill Slim Hand Coffee Grinder at $27 shipped on Amazon. I personally own this grinder and used it for a few years before upgrading to a most expensive mechanical model. It does take a bit more effort to achieve the same result as the above OXO, but at a much more budget-friendly price.

OXO BREW Conical Burr Coffee Grinder features:

Durable 40mm stainless steel conical burrs create uniform grounds for optimal flavor extraction

15 settings (plus Micro settings) let you adjust your grind to suit your taste

One-touch start timer keeps your last setting, just push to grind

Hopper holds up to 0. 75 lbs of Coffee beans

Grounds container accommodates up to 110 grams (enough for 12 cups). never use water or other liquids to clean the inside of the grinder/burrs

