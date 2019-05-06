Save on Anker 10W wireless chargers, car accessories, dash cams and more from $13

A fresh Anker sale has popped up at Amazon this morning, featuring deals on smartphone accessories, smart home gear more. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders of $25+. Leading the way is Anker’s 10W Wireless Qi Charger for $13.79 Prime shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. That’s down from the usual $20 price tag and the best we’ve tracked to date. Features include support for up to 10W max output, and integrated status light and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Another standout is Anker’s Roav Smart Charge Dual-USB and Bluetooth Car Adapter for $12.99 when promo code ROAV88FF is applied during checkout. That’s good for roughly 25% off and a match of our previous mention. Features include two 2.4A USB ports, Bluetooth and FM connectivity, and an integrated display for setting various functions. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Other notable Anker deals include:

Part of Anker’s renowned wireless charging range, designed especially for your Samsung device. PowerWave Stand provides the fastest possible charge for the latest Samsung cell phones (including S9, S8, S7, Note 8 and much more). Save up to half-an-hour on your charging time compared to ordinary wireless chargers. Optimized to match the charging requirements of the latest Samsung devices. A full charge takes 30 minutes less than ordinary wireless chargers. Place horizontally to enjoy videos while charging, or go vertical for video conferencing or to use facial recognition technology. High-speed charging. Leading technology. Join our family of over 30 million happy users, and change the way you charge.

