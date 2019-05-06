Google Home Hub drops even further to $70.50 shipped (Reg. $99+)

Altatac via Rakuten offers the Google Home Hub for $70.50 shipped when promo code SAVE15 is applied during checkout after you’ve logged in to your free Rakuten account. This is down from the current $99 price tag and usual up to $149 going rate. Today’s deal is a match of our previous mention as well. Bring the Google Home Hub into your smart home and take control of lights, thermostats and more. Leverage Google Assistant to call up your favorite news, sports and other services. Rated 4.6/5 stars. We loved it in our hands-on review, calling it “useful and just plain cute.” More below.

Prefer Alexa? The entire lineup is currently on sale including the 2nd generation Echo for $65. Alexa offers many of the same features with a more expansive lineup. Check out the entire sale right here.

Google Home Hub features:

Get a new digital helper with this interactive Google Home Hub device. Its 7-inch touch-screen display lets you view today’s reminders, stream videos and watch your smart security camera’s footage through Google Assistant. The built-in speakers and microphones of this Google Home Hub device have far-field voice recognition for convenient hands-free control.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!