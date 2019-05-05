Amazon marks down Echo and Ring devices, Fire tablets and more from $20 ahead of Mother’s Day

With Mother’s Day right around the corner, Amazon has kicked off a massive sale on a selection of its in-house devices like Echo, Fire tablets, Kindle eReaders, Ring security systems and more with deals from $20 Prime shipped. One standout for us is on the second generation Echo for $64.99. That’s $35 off the going rate and the best price that we’ve seen it sell for at Amazon. It carries a 4.5/5 star rating from over 42,600 customers, much like the rest of Amazon’s product line. Several of today’s offerings also include a free third generation Echo Dot, further sweetening the discounts. Head below for the rest of our top picks from the sale.
The second generation Echo brings higher-end audio to the table compared to the smaller Echo Dot. It sports the same fabric-wrapped design and is a great center point for your Alexa-enabled setup.
Notable Echo device deals:
- Echo Input: $20 (Reg. $35)
- Echo Plus 2nd Gen: $120 (Reg. $150)
- Echo Show 2nd Gen: $180 (Reg. $230)
- includes free Philips Hue Bulb
- and more…
Top Ring discounts:
- Ring Alarm 5-Piece Kit + Echo Dot: $169 ($249 value)
- Ring Video Doorbell Pro with Echo Dot: $199 ($300 value)
- Ring Alarm 11 Piece Kit + Echo Dot: $249 ($350 value)
- and more…
Save on Fire Tablets and Kindle eReaders
- Fire 7 Tablet: $40 (Reg. $50)
- All-new Kindle: $70 (Reg. $90)
- includes three months of Kindle Unlimited
- Kindle Paperwhite: $90 (Reg. $130)
- Fire HD 10 Tablet: $120 (Reg. $150)
- and even more…
Amazon Echo features
- Echo connects to Alexa to play music, read the news, set alarms and timers, answer questions, control compatible smart home devices, and more.
- Just ask for a song, artist, or genre from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora, SiriusXM, and more. With multi-room music, you can play music on compatible Echo devices in different rooms.
- Powerful speakers with Dolby technology play 360° audio with clear vocals and dynamic bass response.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!