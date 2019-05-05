Amazon marks down Echo and Ring devices, Fire tablets and more from $20 ahead of Mother’s Day

With Mother’s Day right around the corner, Amazon has kicked off a massive sale on a selection of its in-house devices like Echo, Fire tablets, Kindle eReaders, Ring security systems and more with deals from $20 Prime shipped. One standout for us is on the second generation Echo for $64.99. That’s $35 off the going rate and the best price that we’ve seen it sell for at Amazon. It carries a 4.5/5 star rating from over 42,600 customers, much like the rest of Amazon’s product line. Several of today’s offerings also include a free third generation Echo Dot, further sweetening the discounts. Head below for the rest of our top picks from the sale.

The second generation Echo brings higher-end audio to the table compared to the smaller Echo Dot. It sports the same fabric-wrapped design and is a great center point for your Alexa-enabled setup.

Notable Echo device deals:

Top Ring discounts:

Save on Fire Tablets and Kindle eReaders

Amazon Echo features

Echo connects to Alexa to play music, read the news, set alarms and timers, answer questions, control compatible smart home devices, and more.

Just ask for a song, artist, or genre from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora, SiriusXM, and more. With multi-room music, you can play music on compatible Echo devices in different rooms.

Powerful speakers with Dolby technology play 360° audio with clear vocals and dynamic bass response.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!