Amazon marks down Echo and Ring devices, Fire tablets and more from $20 ahead of Mother’s Day

- May. 5th 2019 11:04 am ET

With Mother’s Day right around the corner, Amazon has kicked off a massive sale on a selection of its in-house devices like Echo, Fire tablets, Kindle eReaders, Ring security systems and more with deals from $20 Prime shipped. One standout for us is on the second generation Echo for $64.99. That’s $35 off the going rate and the best price that we’ve seen it sell for at Amazon. It carries a 4.5/5 star rating from over 42,600 customers, much like the rest of Amazon’s product line. Several of today’s offerings also include a free third generation Echo Dot, further sweetening the discounts. Head below for the rest of our top picks from the sale.

The second generation Echo brings higher-end audio to the table compared to the smaller Echo Dot. It sports the same fabric-wrapped design and is a great center point for your Alexa-enabled setup.

Notable Echo device deals:

Top Ring discounts:

Save on Fire Tablets and Kindle eReaders

Amazon Echo features

  • Echo connects to Alexa to play music, read the news, set alarms and timers, answer questions, control compatible smart home devices, and more.
  • Just ask for a song, artist, or genre from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora, SiriusXM, and more. With multi-room music, you can play music on compatible Echo devices in different rooms. 
  • Powerful speakers with Dolby technology play 360° audio with clear vocals and dynamic bass response.

