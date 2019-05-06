Save 30% on SiliconDust’s HDHomeRun EXTEND and CONNECT QUATRO Tuners from $120 shipped

SiliconDust has just kicked off a sale on two of its HDHomeRun HDTV tuners ahead of Mother’s Day. Right now you pick up the HDHomeRun EXTEND for $129.99 shipped at Amazon as well as SiliconDust direct. That’s good for a $50 discount from the going rate, is $9 under the Amazon all-time low and the best price we’ve seen in six months. Perfect for cord-cutters, the Extend tuner allows you to watch two channels at a time. Adding this into your Plex setup gives you access to DVR and so much more. Rated 4/5 stars from over 1,990 customers. This pairs perfectly with an HDTV antenna, so complete your setup and score one for $11. Head below for more.

Also on sale today is the HDHomeRun CONNECT QUATRO Tuner for $119.99 shipped at Amazon and SiliconDust’s storefront. You’ll lock in the same 30% discount, dropping the price from $150. Today’s offer is $2 under the Amazon low and the best out there. CONNECT QUATRO features much of the same functionality as the Extend, just with four tuners as well as lower performance transcoding. Just like the Extend, it carries a 4/5 star rating from nearly 2,000 shoppers.

SiliconDust HDHomeRun EXTEND features:

Use this SiliconDust HDHomeRun EXTEND receiver to save on cable television fees. Its dual digital tuners let you stream free broadcast and unencrypted cable channels through your home network on two devices at once with resolutions up to 1080p. This SiliconDust HDHomeRun EXTEND receiver works with both iOS and Android devices for versatile viewing.

