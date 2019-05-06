The Super Mario Odyssey Adventures Box Set hits the Amazon low at $34 (Reg. $47+)

Amazon is offering the hardcover Super Mario Odyssey Kingdom Adventures Box Set for $34.01 shipped. Originally $60, it dropped to $48 or so for most of last year and has sat at roughly $37 over the last couple months. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. This box set includes “all six Super Mario Odyssey Kingdom Adventures books” as well as a 12 x 18-inch poster and three foam sheets “you can use to build a stylish display case”. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

(Update 5/6 1:00pm): Amazon is offering the Bloodborne Official Artworks Book for $23.87 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly between $30 and $40, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Rated 4+ stars.

You can purchase the books individually if you don’t want the poster and other goodies. However, at around $8 or more each, that would run you close to $50 without the add-ons. Another great option is the Super Mario Encyclopedia at $22 Prime shipped. It covers the first 30 years of Mario across a 256-page hardcover book.

And we also still have the Switch Pro Controller AmazonBasics dock at $8.50 Prime shipped and the HyperX Quad ChargePlay Station for $15 (Amazon low, Reg. $30).

Super Mario Odyssey Kingdom Adventures Box Set:

Follow Mario as he journeys through the remarkable world of Super Mario Odyssey! See all the sights, meet interesting inhabitants, and get your hands on the best souvenirs. This high-quality box set includes all six Super Mario Odyssey Kingdom Adventures books in a neatly constructed package so you can relive the entire Super Mario Odyssey experience! It also includes a colorful 12″ x 18″ poster and three foam sheets you can use to build a stylish display case.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!