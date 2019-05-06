The Super Mario Odyssey Adventures Box Set hits the Amazon low at $34 (Reg. $47+)

- May. 6th 2019 11:27 am ET

Get this deal
Reg. $47+ $34
0

Amazon is offering the hardcover Super Mario Odyssey Kingdom Adventures Box Set for $34.01 shipped. Originally $60, it dropped to $48 or so for most of last year and has sat at roughly $37 over the last couple months. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. This box set includes “all six Super Mario Odyssey Kingdom Adventures books” as well as a 12 x 18-inch poster and three foam sheets “you can use to build a stylish display case”. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

(Update 5/6 1:00pm): Amazon is offering the Bloodborne Official Artworks Book for $23.87 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly between $30 and $40, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Rated 4+ stars.

You can purchase the books individually if you don’t want the poster and other goodies. However, at around $8 or more each, that would run you close to $50 without the add-ons. Another great option is the Super Mario Encyclopedia at $22 Prime shipped. It covers the first 30 years of Mario across a 256-page hardcover book.

And we also still have the Switch Pro Controller AmazonBasics dock at $8.50 Prime shipped and the HyperX Quad ChargePlay Station for $15 (Amazon low, Reg. $30).

Super Mario Odyssey Kingdom Adventures Box Set:

Follow Mario as he journeys through the remarkable world of Super Mario Odyssey! See all the sights, meet interesting inhabitants, and get your hands on the best souvenirs. This high-quality box set includes all six Super Mario Odyssey Kingdom Adventures books in a neatly constructed package so you can relive the entire Super Mario Odyssey experience! It also includes a colorful 12″ x 18″ poster and three foam sheets you can use to build a stylish display case.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $47+ $34

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Prima

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard