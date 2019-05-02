Conveniently charge your Switch Pro Controller w/ this AmazonBasics dock at $8.50 Prime shipped

Amazon is currently offering its AmazonBasics Charging Dock for Switch Pro Controller for $8.56 Prime shipped. Normally selling for $15, that’s good for a 44% discount and is a new Amazon all-time low. Those looking to tidy up their Nintendo Switch setup will find this charging dock to be a great accessory to their hybrid console. It provides a convenient place to power up your Pro Controller and and features a built-in 2.6-foot USB-C cable. And to note just how good of a deal this is, you’d pay around $7 for just the charging cord itself at Amazon. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If keeping your Joy-Cons fully juiced up is a priority, look no further than Amazon’s in-house charging station. It has room for two pairs of Nintendo’s unique controllers and draws it power right from your Switch thanks to a built-in USB cord.

AmazonBasics Pro Controller Charging Dock features:

Keep your Nintendo Switch Pro Controller charged and ready to use with this AmazonBasics charging dock. The handy accessory offers a simple slide-in design—just plug it into a USB port or a wall outlet to conveniently recharge a Nintendo Switch Pro Controller. The included USB cable measures 80 cm (2.6 feet), offering an optimal length for easy connections (no extra accessories or dongles required). The AmazonBasics charging dock makes a great addition to any gamer’s arsenal of gotta-have equipment.

