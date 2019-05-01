Charge 4 Joy-Con at once w/ the HyperX Quad ChargePlay Station for $15 (Amazon low, Reg. $30)

Amazon is offering the HyperX ChargePlay Quad Joy-Con Charging Station for Nintendo Switch at $14.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30, this model has only ever gone on sale a few times at Amazon and is now at the all-time low. Never run out of juice during a play session again with this charging station. It comes with a two-year warranty and can charge four Joy-Con at once. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
Today’s deal is $5 under the price of the popular PowerA Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Charging Dock, for comparison sake. But if you’re looking for something that can juice up your Nintendo Switch Pro controller as well, consider the $15 PowerA Joy-Con & Pro Controller Charging Dock.
We also have a great deal on Switch compatible microSD cards today as well as PowerA’s Wireless GameCube Style Controller at the Amazon low. Nintendo refurbished 2DS/3DS handheld consoles are also still available from $55.
HyperX ChargePlay Quad Joy-Con Charging Station:
- Simultaneously charges four Joy-Con controllers
- Battery indicators display charging status
- Convenient and secure docking with stable design
- Two year warranty
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!