The latest Urbanears Pampas headphones are here. These new headsets are the Swedish design/audio firm’s latest cans aimed at a more fashion-focused market. With a stylized, yet minimalistic design, and an oversized footprint, Urbanears’ latest is looking to take on some of the major players among younger, streetwear-centric customers. All the details are down below.

Next Generation Urbanears:

The Stockholm-based Urbanears has been creating high quality audio gear since 2009. Urbanears is continuing its focus on highly-designed and almost architectural aesthetics with the new Pampas headphones. These cans are reminiscent of the popular Sony WH-series noise cancelling headphones while pulling inspiration from Apple’s Beats line of over-ears. Clearly the company has gone for a more chunky and oversized look compared to its most recent Plattan 2 Bluetooth set.

Urbanears Pampas Headphones:

The new Pampas headphones feature wireless Bluetooth 5.0 transmission at up to 10 meters/30-feet. You’re also looking at 30+ hours of playback time on a single charge of the built-in lithium-ion battery. On top of the included USB-C charging cable, they also feature an on-board control knob where users can maintain playback settings, answer calls and more.

Pampas Headphones Specs:

Urbanears claims the new Pampas headphones are ideal for long listening sessions. Along with the cushioned headband and angled ear cups, the company describes them as carrying a “soft and tailored fit”. The 32 Ohm, over-ear Pampas also feature a collapsible design so you can fold them up and stow them away in your travel bag with ease.

Music Sharing:

Another interesting feature is the Instant Music Sharing option. There is an additional jack on the side of the Pampas headphones that allows users to daisy chain them together and experience the same music stream. While these kinds of features usually sound better on paper than they actually end up being, we can easily see this particular application coming in handy on long flights and the like.

Pricing & Availability:

The new Urbanears Pampas are available for pre-order now at $149.99 in charcoal black, field green and almond beige.

9to5Toys’ Take:

The previous generation Plattan headphones were starting to feel a little bit stale in terms of design. These new cans will certainly reinvigorate the brand, but it has a long way to go (and many influencers to juice up) before they start actually taking on Beats and the like. But the look of the Pampas headphones are definitely heading in the right direction. While some reports suggest they don’t support AAC codecs – which isn’t great for iPhone customers – you can read up on more details about that in our feature piece right here.

