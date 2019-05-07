Pick up a refurbished Apple Watch Series 2 for $150, today only (Orig. $369+)

Today only, Woot offers Apple Watch Series 2 Sport models in both sizes for $149.99 in refurbished condition. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise a $6 delivery fee will apply. For comparison, this model originally sold for $369 or more. This is a match of our previous mention. While Woot is grading these as “refurbished,” there is a clause on the page that says buyers can expecting a moderate level of wear. That said, a 90-day warranty is included with purchase if you’re not pleased with the condition. Apple Watch Series 2 is still a solid option as watchOS 5 supports even the previous generation model at this time. This is expected to continue for the foreseeable future. Features include built-in GPS, heart rate tracking, and more.

Put those savings to work and grab an extra Watch band. Our roundup has all of the best third-party options out there starting at $5 in various styles and colors. Want that Nike-look for your Apple Watch? This band ships in a variety of colors for under $8.

Apple Watch Series 2 features:

Apple Watch Series 2 is a superior sports watch that measures your workouts with detailed customizable metrics. An advanced activity tracker that shows you how often you move, exercise, and stand, and lets you share your progress. A powerful health tool that helps you be more conscious of your overall well-being, starting with your heart rate. And an all-day assistant that provides instant access to the people, apps, and information you care about most. There are cases made from aluminum and stainless steel and a full range of interchangeable bands in a variety of styles, colors, and materials.

