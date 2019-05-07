Score an exclusive 25% discount on Eve’s new HomeKit Light Strip from $60 shipped

- May. 7th 2019 9:58 am ET

Exclusive
0

Eve is currently offering 9to5 readers an exclusive discount on its new Wi-Fi HomeKit-enabled Light Strip. When applying code 9to5Toys25 at checkout, you’ll be able to bring the price down to $59.96 shipped. That saves you $20 from the going rate at Amazon. The Light Strip with extension combo is also eligible for the promotion, dropping from $120 to $89.92. In both cases, today’s offers are the first notable discounts we’ve seen and are new all-time lows. Eve’s Light Strip works with HomeKit out of the box and features a standalone design, meaning an additional hub isn’t required. It’s a great option for adding bias lighting to your Siri-controlled smart home. Rated 4.6/5 stars and in our hands-on review we said that “you won’t find an overall better option if you’re in the market for a Wi-Fi-based light strip.”

Another great way to bring home some ambient lighting is with the Eve Flare at $89.90 when clipping the on-page coupon. This battery-powered option also sports IP65 water resistance, making it notable for outdoor lighting this summer. 

Eve HomeKit Light Strip features:

With Eve Light Strip, bring any solid surface to life thanks to premium HomeKit-enabled LED technology. Activate 1800 lumens for whole-room ambience, or dim to a subtle glow of understated elegance. All in full-spectrum white and millions of colors that you control via Siri or the app.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Eve

Eve

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go