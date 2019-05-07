Score an exclusive 25% discount on Eve’s new HomeKit Light Strip from $60 shipped

Eve is currently offering 9to5 readers an exclusive discount on its new Wi-Fi HomeKit-enabled Light Strip. When applying code 9to5Toys25 at checkout, you’ll be able to bring the price down to $59.96 shipped. That saves you $20 from the going rate at Amazon. The Light Strip with extension combo is also eligible for the promotion, dropping from $120 to $89.92. In both cases, today’s offers are the first notable discounts we’ve seen and are new all-time lows. Eve’s Light Strip works with HomeKit out of the box and features a standalone design, meaning an additional hub isn’t required. It’s a great option for adding bias lighting to your Siri-controlled smart home. Rated 4.6/5 stars and in our hands-on review we said that “you won’t find an overall better option if you’re in the market for a Wi-Fi-based light strip.”

Another great way to bring home some ambient lighting is with the Eve Flare at $89.90 when clipping the on-page coupon. This battery-powered option also sports IP65 water resistance, making it notable for outdoor lighting this summer.

Eve HomeKit Light Strip features:

With Eve Light Strip, bring any solid surface to life thanks to premium HomeKit-enabled LED technology. Activate 1800 lumens for whole-room ambience, or dim to a subtle glow of understated elegance. All in full-spectrum white and millions of colors that you control via Siri or the app.

