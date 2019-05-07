Harman Kardon’s Omni 10 Plus Chromecast Speaker drops to new low at $70 (Reg. up to $250)

Newegg Flash is currently offering the Harman Kardon Omni 10 Plus Wi-Fi Speaker in Black or White for $69.95 shipped. Originally selling for $250, which it still fetches at Harman Kardon, you’ll more recently find it around $199 at retailers like Crutchfield. That’s good for a 65% discount and is the best we’ve tracked on a new condition model. Harman Kardon’s speaker touts Wi-Fi connectivity, allowing you to take advantage of features like Spotify Connect, its built-in Chromecast capabilities and more. Audio quality is just as notable, with a 90mm woofer and 19mm tweeter making the cut. And with 50W of power, it’s said to easily fill your office with sound. Rated 4/5 stars and Harman Kardon is one of the more trusted audio gear manufacturers out there.

Ditch the smartphone integration and save a significant amount of cash along the way by opting for Anker’s Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker at $26 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon.

And don’t forget that Amazon has marked down just about all of its Echo speakers alongside Ring devices, Fire tablets and more from $20 ahead of Mother’s Day.

Harman Kardon Omni 10 Plus Wi-Fi Speaker features:

The black Omni 10+ Wireless HD Speaker from Harman Kardon allows you to set up a wireless HD music system. It delivers up to 50W of total power and incorporates separate woofer and tweeter drivers. The speaker offers Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity to stream music from wirelessly connected devices. It also features a 3.5mm input for connecting your wired audio sources. You can stream your favorite songs and playlists with Spotify Connect using the Spotify app as a remote or from your phone to your speakers with Chromecast built-in.

